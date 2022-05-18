हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lashkar-e-Taiba

Wine shop attacked by terrorists in J&K's Baramulla, TRF claims responsibility

Terror outfit TRF, which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed the responsibility for the attack. 

Wine shop attacked by terrorists in J&K's Baramulla, TRF claims responsibility

SRINAGAR: A group of terrorists hurled a grenade inside a newly-opened wine shop in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla in which four employees of the wine shop got injured and one among them is said to be serious.

Around 8.10 PM, 2 terrorists riding on a bike stopped near the newly-opened wine shop at Dewan Bagh in Baramulla. The pillion rider wearing a burka walked to the window of the wine shop and hurled a grenade inside the said wine shop through the porthole window and thereafter fled away on the bike from the spot. 

In this attack, 04 employees of the said shop received splinter injuries. All the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. However, one among the injured identified as Ranjit Singh, who is the son of Kishan Lal and a resident of Bakra Rajouri, succumbed to his injuries. 

The other injured employees have been identified as Govardhan Singh son of Bijendra Singh, Ravi Kumar son of Sh Kartar Singh, both residents of Billawar Kathua and Govind Singh son of Gurdev Singh resident of Kangra Rajouri. Among the injured, Govind Singh has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

A police officer said the area has been cordoned off and a search in the area is going on. However, taking advantage of the busy market and darkness attackers flee from the spot.

Meanwhile, terror outfit TRF, which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed the responsibility for the attack. 

In a viral post on social media, TRP said, "The cadre of Falcon Squad #TRF carried out a grenade attack on a newly opened wine shop in which the employees there were also tasked to report about Freedom Fighters. Besides spreading the drug menace in the Valley these traitors were also involved in the recent arrests of innocent persons. They were working for a nearby army camp and also used to be close to STF Baramulla.”

 

