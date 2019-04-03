Jammu Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Jammu is one of the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and Jammu will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Jammu Lok Sabha constituency comprises of twenty assembly segments namely, Samba (SC), Vijaypur, Nagrota, Gandhinagar, Jammu East, Jammu West, Bishnah, Ranbir Singh Pura, Suchetgarh, Marh, Raipur Domana, Akhnoor, Chhamb (SC), Nowshera, Darhal, Rajouri, Kalakot, Surankote, Mendhar and Poonch-Haveli.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jammu Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

1 Badri Nath Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Prof. Bhim Singh Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 3 Jugal Kishore Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Raman Bhalla Indian National Congress 5 Javaid Ahmed All India Forward Bloc 6 Sushil Kumar Hindusthan Nirman Dal 7 Syed Aqib Hussain Independent People’s Party 8 Gursagar Singh Navarang Congress Party 10 Lal Singh Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party, 11 Mohd Younis Jammu & Kashmir Pir Panjal Awami Party 12 Manish Sahni Shivsena 13 Ajay Kumar Independent 14 Anil Singh Independent 15 Balwan Singh Independent 16 Bahadur Independent 17 Perseen Singh Independent 18 Tarseem Lal Khullar Independent 19 Rajiv Chuni Independent 20 Subash Chander Independent 21 Satish Poonchi Independent 22 Sakander Ahmad Nourani Independent 23 Syed Zeshan Haider Independent 24 Shazad Shabnam Independent 25 Er. Ghulam Mustafa Chowdhary Independent 26 Syed Aqib Hussain Independent People’s Party

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jugal Kishore had won the seat by a massive margin of 2,57,280 votes. While Jugal Kishore Sharma had secured 6,19,995 votes, Congress candidate Madan Lal Sharma had bagged 3,62,715 votes.

In 2009, Congress leader Madan Lal Sharma had bagged 382305 votes to win the seat against his nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lila Karan Sharma who secured 2,60,932 votes.

Jammu and Kashmir constituencies: All you need to know

In Jammu, 77.70 per cent or 12,56,529 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 19 candidates who were in the fray, the deposits of 17 of them were forfeited.

In the 2019 election, BJP has named Jugal Kishore Sharma while Congress has nominated Raman Bhalla from the seat.