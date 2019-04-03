हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Jammu Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jammu Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

File photo

Jammu is one of the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and Jammu will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Jammu Lok Sabha constituency comprises of twenty assembly segments namely, Samba (SC), Vijaypur, Nagrota, Gandhinagar, Jammu East, Jammu West, Bishnah, Ranbir Singh Pura, Suchetgarh, Marh, Raipur Domana, Akhnoor, Chhamb (SC), Nowshera, Darhal, Rajouri, Kalakot, Surankote, Mendhar and Poonch-Haveli.

1 Badri Nath Bahujan Samaj Party
2 Prof. Bhim Singh Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party
3 Jugal Kishore Bharatiya Janata Party
4 Raman Bhalla Indian National Congress
5 Javaid Ahmed All India Forward Bloc
6 Sushil Kumar Hindusthan Nirman Dal
7 Syed Aqib Hussain Independent People’s Party
8 Gursagar Singh Navarang Congress Party
10 Lal Singh Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party,
11 Mohd Younis Jammu & Kashmir Pir Panjal Awami Party
12 Manish Sahni Shivsena
13 Ajay Kumar Independent
14 Anil Singh Independent
15 Balwan Singh Independent
16 Bahadur Independent
17 Perseen Singh Independent
18 Tarseem Lal Khullar Independent
19 Rajiv Chuni Independent
20 Subash Chander Independent
21 Satish Poonchi Independent
22 Sakander Ahmad Nourani Independent
23 Syed Zeshan Haider Independent
24 Shazad Shabnam Independent
25 Er. Ghulam Mustafa Chowdhary Independent
26 Syed Aqib Hussain Independent People’s Party

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jugal Kishore had won the seat by a massive margin of 2,57,280 votes. While Jugal Kishore Sharma had secured 6,19,995 votes, Congress candidate Madan Lal Sharma had bagged 3,62,715 votes. 

In 2009, Congress leader Madan Lal Sharma had bagged 382305 votes to win the seat against his nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lila Karan Sharma who secured 2,60,932 votes.

Jammu and Kashmir constituencies: All you need to know

In Jammu, 77.70 per cent or 12,56,529 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 19 candidates who were in the fray, the deposits of 17 of them were forfeited. 

In the 2019 election, BJP has named Jugal Kishore Sharma while Congress has nominated Raman Bhalla from the seat.

