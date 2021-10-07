Jewelegance: Your ultimate choice for adding charm and glamour to the personality

The leading brand ‘Jewelegance’ is making head turns around with its sophisticated and regal look.

Wearing and embracing yourself with incredible jewelry pieces is the legal right of every person who loves to flaunt their beauty and wants to be reckoned as the most beautiful human on the earth. ‘Jewelegance’ is a brand that has been embodied with a breathtaking assemblage, honoring your charm, and making you fall in love with yourself. Jewelry and embellishments are not just prominent forms of accessories but they are recognized as the phenomenon that becomes a part of your personality and nurtures it in the best possible way. The quintessential jewelry brand ‘Jewelegance’ always manages to shine on with timeless brilliance adding an exceptional grace to your persona.

Incepted during the hot summer months of 2018, ‘Jewelegance’ has become one of the reputed jewelry brands with its expert team and exquisite ornaments. The artisans have fabricated each piece with pure love and unmatchable creativity that no other firm has been able to produce yet. The jewelry is not restricted to women but the company also manufactures luxurious works of art for men and kids too. The company is walking on the creative stairs of success towards constructing a platform that values the needs and wants of customers and further, makes them feel like a member of the regal empire.

Darshan Soni, Dhruval Shah, and Gunjan Soni are the creative heads who are changing the dynamics of the jewelry industry. The artistic team has remarkably created a number of marvels which have bedazzled everyone. Moreover, Jewelegance is a registered trademark under classes 14, 16, 35, 42. With its ceaseless visionary strategies and innovative steps ‘Jewelegance’ is carving its footprint in the creative realm. Located in Ahmedabad, the brand has proved that they are the pioneer in establishing online jewelry brands that astonish every individual and make their journey memorable.

Evolving the industry with innovative and unconventional ideas, Darshan Soni, founder, jewelegance says, “We have been successful in retaining the customers' trust while ensuring that online buying and selling of jewelry is the fashion that needs to be fostered. From securing safety to adding new collections every month, the brand has been able to garner a positive response, making a shift in the outlook of people towards online purchasing of ornaments”. He further added, “We unequivocally strive to innovate our jewelry products and services so that we can always offer the finest experience while meeting our customers’ expectations”.

With the vision to make space for jewelry in the online segment of the market, the brand ‘Jewelegance’ has distributed its services in the online domain, making it the center of the focus to bring innovations in the artistic zone. Seeing the immense growth of Indian e-commerce has unquestionably accelerated many industries – and gold jewelry is no exception to this. Creating unique pieces of jewelry at a world-class quality with an affordable price range and selling it online is the eccentric motto of the revolutionary brand. The eloquent owners have put their best fashion foot forward to create magic in the fashion domain. From earrings, rings, mangalsutra, bracelet, necklace set to bangles everything is crafted meticulously to grab the attention of the treasurable buyers.

Pointing towards the changing landscape of the jewelry industry, Gunjan Soni, founder, Jewelegance says, “Right from the beginning, Jewelegance's motive is the ‘Customer Centric Model’. Educating customers on purity, product detail, price bifurcation, Hallmark, and certification are the essential points that the company is looking forward to. Having close customer engagement to enhance a pleasant shopping experience is what defines Jewelegance”.

Dhruval Shah, founder, Jewelegance says, Jewelegance has “Certificate of Registration for Selling Articles with Hallmark” and selling only BIS-Hallmark & Certified Gold and Diamond jewellery. Jewelegance is running a ‘Mega Sale’ on 10,000+ Gold and Diamond Jewellery till 29th Oct with captivating offers. As a part of it, Jewelegance offers Rs. 399 and Rs. 199 per gram making charges on gold and diamond jewelry, respectively. Also, an assured silver and gold coin offer for HDFC Bank Card Holders only till October 15, 2021.

The frontrunner jewelry brand is ruling the hearts of people with its designs that never go out of style. The glamorous brand has a royal charm that is reflected through its products and collection. Time and again the company has reshaped the jewelry domain with extraordinary and exclusive pieces and is expected to bring revolutionary changes that will make the company outshine others.

Details:

Website: www.Jewelegance.com

Social Media Handle: myjewelegance

Customer Care: +91-63-599-45000 / +91-990-444-3030