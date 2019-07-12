close

Jharkhand

Jharkhand High Court grants bail to Lalu Yadav in Deoghar treasury fodder scam case

Convicted in fodder scam cases, the former Bihar chief minister has been sentenced to up to 14 years in jail.

Ranchi: Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case relating to Deoghar treasury.

Several of his earlier bail pleas were rejected until now.

 

The RJD chief had on June 13 applied for bail in the Jharkhand High Court. Justice Apresh Singh had asked Lalu Prasad to present his case on July 12. The Supreme Court had rejected Lalu Prasad’s bail plea in April this year.

In the last hearing, the court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit its reply on Lalu Prasad’s bail plea. According to sources, CBI had strongly opposed the bail plea of Lalu Prasad.

He is presently admitted to the paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment.

