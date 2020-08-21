हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lalu Prasad

9 security personnel deployed for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's security test COVID-19 positive

Nine security personnel deployed for the security of former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. 

9 security personnel deployed for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad&#039;s security test COVID-19 positive

PATNA: Nine security personnel deployed for the security of former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. 

"Nine security personnel deployed for Lalu Prasad`s security have tested positive for COVID-19. All nine security personnel have been removed from their duties," Dr Umesh Prasad, physician of RJD chief said.

"The Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has requested concerned authorities to deploy nine new security personnel," he added. 

RIMS Superintendent Vivek Kashyap later informed over the phone that all the nine security personnel have been relieved of their duties.

A proper intimation has been sent to the Ranchi district collector in this regard.

The RIMS authorities said that they are not going to take any risk in keeping the RJD supremo away from infection.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, 72, is currently lodged in Kelly Directors Bungalow after he was earlier admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Tags:
Lalu PrasadRJDRIMSRanchiCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19
  • 29,05,823Confirmed
  • 54,849Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M3S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day