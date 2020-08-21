9 security personnel deployed for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's security test COVID-19 positive

PATNA: Nine security personnel deployed for the security of former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

"Nine security personnel deployed for Lalu Prasad`s security have tested positive for COVID-19. All nine security personnel have been removed from their duties," Dr Umesh Prasad, physician of RJD chief said.

"The Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has requested concerned authorities to deploy nine new security personnel," he added.

RIMS Superintendent Vivek Kashyap later informed over the phone that all the nine security personnel have been relieved of their duties.

A proper intimation has been sent to the Ranchi district collector in this regard.

The RIMS authorities said that they are not going to take any risk in keeping the RJD supremo away from infection.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, 72, is currently lodged in Kelly Directors Bungalow after he was earlier admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.