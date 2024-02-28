trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725898
Another Blow For Hemant Soren, Jharkhand HC Rejects His Petition Seeking Nod To Attend Budget Session

This decision comes after Soren contested the initial denial of permission by the PMLA court, prompting him to approach the higher judiciary.

RANCHI: In yet another setback for former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, the state's High Court on Wednesday dismissed his plea seeking permission to attend the ongoing Budget Session of the Jharkhand Assembly. This decision follows Soren's arrest on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case associated with an alleged land scam, as investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Legal Proceedings

Following the rejection of his petition by a special PMLA court in Ranchi on February 22, Soren appealed to the higher judiciary. However, the High Court upheld the previous decision, dismissing Soren's plea. The verdict was delivered today, February 29, as confirmed by ANI.

ED Probe Against Soren

The ED has put forth allegations against Soren, claiming to have recovered cash exceeding Rs 36 lakhs and documents related to the illegal acquisition and occupation of approximately 12 land parcels during their investigations into the money laundering case. Accusations include Soren's purported involvement in various processes and activities associated with the handling of proceeds of crime.

Legal Standing And Accusations

According to the ED's submissions to the court, Soren stands accused under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is liable to arrest under Section 19 of the same act. Furthermore, the ED contends that the 8.5-acre land parcels in question are deemed as criminal proceeds, allegedly obtained and occupied by Soren through illegitimate means.

While Soren had participated in the trust vote held in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on February 5, his current situation finds him in judicial custody at the Birsa Munda Central Jail.

The Jharkhand High Court's decision to deny Hemant Soren's request to attend the legislative session underscores the legal complexities surrounding his involvement in the ongoing money laundering case. As legal battles persist, Soren remains confined to judicial custody, navigating the repercussions of the allegations levelled against him.

