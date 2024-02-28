JAMTARA: A tragic train accident took place in the Jamtara district on Wednesday evening, reportedly claiming the lives of nearly a dozen individuals who were struck by another train near Kalijhariya Halt under the Asansol Railway Division in Jharkhand. Reports indicate that around twelve people were suddenly hit by a passing train, resulting in their untimely demise.

#Jharkhand: Nearly 12 people have lost their lives in a #trainaccident near #KalijhariyaHalt under #Asansol railway division in #Jamtara district. According to sources, these people have been cut off by a passing Express train between #Asansol and #Jhajha. pic.twitter.com/8Zhi2C2zyK — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 28, 2024

Sharing more details about the tragic incident, Deputy Commissioner, Jamtara, initially said, ''A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia Railway Station in Jamtara. Some deaths have been reported. The exact number of deaths will be confirmed later. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot.''

According to the media reports, the mishap resulted in the tragic loss of at least 12 lives after they were cut off by a passing Express train between Asansol and Jhajha. Additionally, there are reports of several individuals sustaining injuries in the tragic accident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, railway police and local authorities swiftly responded to the scene. Efforts are underway to transport the injured to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Rescue operations are underway at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara after a train ran over several passengers. https://t.co/kVDqS0PetF pic.twitter.com/ItEVsMhzAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

Preliminary information suggests that passengers leapt from the train to escape a fire onboard the Ang Express. This led them to land on the tracks below, where they were subsequently struck by an oncoming train heading from Jhajha to Asansol. As a result, the tragic incident claimed the lives of approximately 12 individuals.

Speaking to reporters, Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari said, "... I am leaving for the spot... I have given the directions to identify those responsible for it. We will also raise the issue in the Assembly... The deceased have not been identified yet..."

Meanwhile, Anant Kumar, SDM Jamtara said, "...Two bodies have been recovered. We've requested Railways to start a helpline number...The reason will be known after investigation..."