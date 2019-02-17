CRPF jawan donates blood to Naxal injured in encounter in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur: In a heart-warming incident, three CRPF personnel donated blood to save the life of a woman Naxal, who was shot during an encounter in West Singhbhum district on Thursday, February 14.

ASI Pankaj Sharma, Head Constable Bichitra Kumar Swain and Constable Birbahadur Yadav donated blood to help save her life.

Police said that they had received specific information that at least 24 Naxals had assembled to execute a 'plan' following which a team of security forces pooled from 174 and 60 battalions of the CRPF and the district police rushed to the spot.

During the search operation, the security forces found a profusely bleeding woman. She had suffered a bullet wound on her left leg.

The woman was rushed to Sonua Primary Health Centre before being shifted to Sadar Hospital, Chaibasa. She was later referred to M G M Hospital in Jamshedpur for better treatment.

The police seized 57 rounds of live cartridges of different bore, including 30, from the injured woman.

Earlier this month, another constable in Jharkhand donated blood to a Naxal at RIMS hospital, Ranchi. The constable, Rajkamal, is of the 133 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Naxal was injured during an exchange of fire with the troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

(With inputs from PTI)