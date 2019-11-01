close

Assembly Election 2019

Jharkhand assembly election 2019: List of 16 seats voting in phase V

NEW DELHI: Voting for the fifth phase of assembly election 2019 in Jharkhand will be held in six districts of the state including  Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtara, Deoghar and Godda.

The notification for the fifth phase of assembly election will be issued on November 26 and the last date for filing nomination will be December 3. The date for scrutiny of nomination papers is December 4. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be December 6. 

While the polling for the fifth phase will take place on December 20, the counting will take place on December 23.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Jharkhand which will be held in five phases.

PHASE-V: District/Assembly constituency (16 seats)

1. Sahebganj: 1-Rajmahal; 2-Boiro (ST); 3-Barhait (ST)
2. Pakur: 4-Litipara (ST); 5-Pakur; 6-Maheshpur (ST)
3.Dumka: 7-Sikaripara (ST); 10-Dumka (ST); 11-Jama (ST); 12-Jarmundi
4. Jamtara: 8-Nala; 9-Jamtara
5. Deoghar: 14-Sarath
6. Godda: 16-Poreyahat; 17-Godda; 18-Mahagama

