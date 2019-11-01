close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Election 2019

Jharkhand assembly election 2019: List of 17 seats voting in phase III

The third phase of Jharkhand assembly election 2019 will see polling in eight districts of the state including Koderma, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Ramgarh, Giridih, Bokaro, Seraikella-Kharsawan and Ranchi.

Jharkhand assembly election 2019: List of 17 seats voting in phase III

NEW DELHI: The third phase of Jharkhand assembly election 2019 will see polling on 17 seats in eight districts of the state including Koderma, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Ramgarh, Giridih, Bokaro, Seraikella-Kharsawan and Ranchi.

The notification for the third phase of assembly election will be issued on November 16 and the last date for filing nomination will be November 25.  The date for scrutiny of nomination papers is November 26. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be November 28. 

While the polling for the second phase will take place on December 12, the counting will take place on December 23.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Jharkhand which will be held in five phases.

Live TV

PHASE-III: District/Assembly constituency (17 seats)

1. Koderma: 19-Kodarma
2. Hazaribagh: 20-Barkatha; 21-Barhi; 24-Mandu; 25-Hazaribagh
3. Chatra: 26-Simaria (SC)
4.Ramgarh: 22-Barkagaon; 23-Ramgarh
5. Giridih: 28-Dhanwar
6.Bokaro: 34-Gomia; 35-Bermo
7. Seraikella: Kharsawan 50-Ichagarh
8.Ranchi: 61-Silli; 62-Khijri (ST); 63-Ranchi; 64-Hatia; 65-Kanke (SC)

Tags:
Assembly Election 2019Jharkhand assembly election 2019CEC Sunil Arora
Next
Story

Postal ballot facility introduced for Persons with Disabilities and senior citizens in Jharkhand assembly poll

Must Watch

PT16M44S

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia speaks at Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave