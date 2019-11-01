Jharkhand assembly election 2019: List of 17 seats voting in phase III

NEW DELHI: The third phase of Jharkhand assembly election 2019 will see polling on 17 seats in eight districts of the state including Koderma, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Ramgarh, Giridih, Bokaro, Seraikella-Kharsawan and Ranchi.

The notification for the third phase of assembly election will be issued on November 16 and the last date for filing nomination will be November 25. The date for scrutiny of nomination papers is November 26. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be November 28.

While the polling for the second phase will take place on December 12, the counting will take place on December 23.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Jharkhand which will be held in five phases.

PHASE-III: District/Assembly constituency (17 seats)

1. Koderma: 19-Kodarma

2. Hazaribagh: 20-Barkatha; 21-Barhi; 24-Mandu; 25-Hazaribagh

3. Chatra: 26-Simaria (SC)

4.Ramgarh: 22-Barkagaon; 23-Ramgarh

5. Giridih: 28-Dhanwar

6.Bokaro: 34-Gomia; 35-Bermo

7. Seraikella: Kharsawan 50-Ichagarh

8.Ranchi: 61-Silli; 62-Khijri (ST); 63-Ranchi; 64-Hatia; 65-Kanke (SC)