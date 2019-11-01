Jharkhand assembly election 2019: List of 20 seats voting in phase II

NEW DELHI: Polling will be held in 20 seats in the second phase of assembly elections 2019 in seven districts of Jharkhand which include East Singhbhum, Seraikella-Kharsawan, West Singhbhum, Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla and Simdega.

The notification for the second phase of assembly election will be issued on November 11 and the last date for filing nomination will be November 18. The date for scrutiny of nomination papers is November 19. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be November 21.

While the polling for the second phase will take place on December 7, the counting will take place on December 23.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Jharkhand which will be held in five phases.

Live TV

PHASE-II: District/Assembly constituency (20 seats)

1. East Singhbhum: 44-Baharagora; 45-Ghatsila (ST); 46-Potka (ST); 47-Jugsalai (SC); 48-Jamshedpur East; 49-Jamshedpur West

2. Seraikella-Kharsawan: 51-Seraikella (ST); 57-Kharsawan (ST)

3.West Singhbhum: 52-Chaibasa (ST); 53-Majhgaon (ST); 54-Jaganathpur (ST); 55-Manoharpur (ST); 56-Chakradharpur (ST)

4. Ranchi: 58-Tamar (ST); 66-Mandar (ST)

5. Khunti: 59-Torpa (ST); 60-Khunti (ST)

6. Gumla: 67-Sisai (ST)

7. Simdega: 70-Simdega (ST); 71-Kolebira (ST)