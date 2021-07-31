Dhanbad judge death case: Jharkhand CM orders CBI probe, assures 'justice is priority'

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has recommended that the investigation into alleged killing of Justice Uttam Anand be handed over to the CBI. The Additional District Judge from Dhanbad was taking a morning jog when he was hit by an auto-rickshaw and left to die on July 28.

In a press release the Jharkhand governement said that the police apprehended the vehicle used in the incident and its driver. An SIT was constituted on Chief Minister's initiative to expedite the investigation in the case and apprehend the culprits. The statement claimed that the relatives expressed satisfaction at government's effort in the case.

"It is the priority of the state government to complete the investigation of this incident and get justice to the relatives," the statement read.

Earlier, the relatives of the late Justice had met the Soren. The Chief Minister had expressed his condolences over this tragic incident and said assured government's help in investigating the matter.

On Friday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the issue and said it had come across many instances of attacks on judicial officers and lawyers, and wanted to address the 'safety and security' of the judicial officers in India.

The top court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ramana sought a detailed report from Jharkhand Chief Secretary and DGP within a week about the alleged killing of the judge.

Meanwhile, two people - including the driver of the vehicle, Lakhan Verma, and his associate, Rahul Verma – have been arrested in connection with the case.

