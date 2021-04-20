Jharkhand government announces lockdown from April 22-29, only essential services permitted

Ranchi: Jharkhand government on Tuesday announces lockdown which will start on April 22 and will continue till April 29 with few exemptions, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The government made few exceptions to the lockdown and assured that essential services will be allowed. Essential services are allowed, religious places will remain open but the gathering of devotees is not allowed. While mining activities, agricultural and construction is allowed.

On Sunday CM Soren imposed restrictions in the state taking a major decision to postpone all examinations in the state till further orders. All schools, colleges, anganwadi centers, coaching centers etc have been closed with immediate effect.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, CM Hemant Soren issued a video message urging people to stay indoors.

Further, only 50 people are allowed at weddings which has been changed from 200 earlier. The situation will be reviewed after one month and fresh decision will be taken.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

राज्य में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए कुछ निर्णय लिए गए हैं। ज़रूरत पड़ने पर आगे और कदम उठाये जायेंगे। लोगों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधा पहुँचायी जा सके इसके लिए भी उचित कदम उठाये जा रहे हैं।

सभी लोगों से अपील है कोरोना की इस विकट घड़ी में आप सभी सतर्क रहें, सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/DjOurtBrHL — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 18, 2021

Meanwhile, on Saturday Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu tested positive for COVID-19, a doctor at the Raj Bhavan said.