Jharkhand assembly election phase 3 live updates: Voting in 17 constituencies begins

The voting for the third phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections is currently underway on Thursday (December 12) for 17 constituencies, taking the five-phased electoral process in the state midway. The seats where elections is being held include Koderma, Barkatha, Barhi, Mandu, Hazaribagh, Simaria (SC), Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Dhanwar, Gomia, Berma, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 08:54
Comments |

RANCHI: The voting for the third phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections is currently underway on Thursday (December 12) for 17 constituencies, taking the five-phased electoral process in the state midway. The seats where elections is being held include Koderma, Barkatha, Barhi, Mandu, Hazaribagh, Simaria (SC), Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Dhanwar, Gomia, Berma, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC).

The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided in the 17 constituencies with 56,18,267 electorate (eligible to exercise their franchise), including 26,80,205 women and 86 third-gender voters.

In the third phase, the key candidates include three ministers -- C.P. Singh, Ramchandra Sahis and Neera Yadav, former chief minister Babulal Marandi and former deputy chief minister and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto.

Tune into Zee News for all the live updates on the third phase of Jharkhand assembly election:

12 December 2019, 08:54 AM

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha seen at a polling booth in Hazaribagh to cast his vote. Polling is underway in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections.

12 December 2019, 08:26 AM

People queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Bokaro during the third phase of voting for assembly elections.

12 December 2019, 08:08 AM

Voting underway at polling booth number 82 in Chatra. Polling in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections being held today.

12 December 2019, 07:31 AM

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi urges everyone in 17 assembly seats to vote large numbers.

12 December 2019, 07:28 AM

Voting in the phase three of Jharkhand Assembly election begins
 

12 December 2019, 07:27 AM

Preparations underway at a polling booth in St. Anne's School in Ranchi for the third phase of Jharkhand assembly polls.

12 December 2019, 07:26 AM

The seats where elections arebeing held in the third phase include Koderma, Barkatha, Barhi, Mandu, Hazaribagh, Simaria (SC), Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Dhanwar, Gomia, Berma, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC).

 

12 December 2019, 07:25 AM

The election in the third phase is considered to be crucial with as many as 31 candidates trying their luck in Ichagarh Assembly seat of Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Ranchi seat and Kanke assembly seat, reserved for Scheduled Castes, has the lowest number of candidates with 12 each fighting the election.

Among these seats, voting will be held on five seats namely Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Ramgarh and Barkatha from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while in the remaining 12 seats, voters will be able to vote between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

12 December 2019, 07:25 AM

The third phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections will begin from 7 am on Thursday (December 12) for 17 constituencies, taking the five-phased electoral process in the state midway.

Seventeen seats are spread across Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Giridih, Bokaro, Koderma and Saraikela. People will exercise their franchise for 17 seats in three districts out of five districts of North Chotanagpur, South Chotanagpur and eight districts of Kolhan.

