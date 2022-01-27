हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jharkhand

Suspected Naxals blow up portion of railway tracks on Howrah-New Delhi line in Jharkhand

Railway officials and local police officers have reached to spot to take stock of the situation.

Suspected Naxals blow up portion of railway tracks on Howrah-New Delhi line in Jharkhand

Giridih: Suspected Naxals blew up a portion of railway tracks on the Howrah-New Delhi line between Chichaki and Chaudhary bandh railway stations in Jharkhand’s Giridih.

 

 

Railway officials and local police officers have reached to spot to take stock of the situation.

The railways has also started work to repair the damaged portion of the rail track.

More details are awaited.

