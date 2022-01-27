Suspected Naxals blow up portion of railway tracks on Howrah-New Delhi line in Jharkhand

Giridih: Suspected Naxals blew up a portion of railway tracks on the Howrah-New Delhi line between Chichaki and Chaudhary bandh railway stations in Jharkhand’s Giridih.

Jharkhand | Suspected Naxals blow up a portion of railway tracks on the Howrah-New Delhi line between Chichaki and Chaudharybandh railway stations in Giridih; details awaited pic.twitter.com/9cx7GE14NK — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Railway officials and local police officers have reached to spot to take stock of the situation.

The railways has also started work to repair the damaged portion of the rail track.

More details are awaited.

Live TV