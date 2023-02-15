Two Groups Clash in Jharkhand's Palamu over Maha Shivratri Preparations; Section 144 Imposed

Palamu: A clash broke out between two groups of people over the installation of a 'Toran Gate' (entry gate) in a market in Jharkhand`s Palamu district on Wednesday, triggering tension in the area. According to police, the clashes erupted in Panki village in the district. Initial reports said that violence broke out after one group allegedly vandalised the ‘Toran Gate’ built for the Maha Shivratri festival which falls on Saturday. The situation turned worse after people attacked each other with bricks and lathis

At least twelve people have been injured in the incident. Several two-wheelers and cars parked on the roadsides have been damaged due to stone pelting from the two sides. A few houses were also set ablaze by the violent mob, sources said. The epicenter of the violence is said to be an area close to Palamu's Masjid Chowk.

Section 144 has been imposed in Panki and more than 100 personnel have been deployed to maintain peace. "The clash erupted between two groups in Palamu`s Panki. Section 144 has been imposed. The situation is under control with the presence of teams from three police stations. Action to be taken against accused," Palamu SP CK Sinha told news agency ANI.

Police personnel from police stations in Tarhasi, Pipratand and Lesliganj have been deployed in the area. Police have also reportedly detained a few miscreants involved in the incident. Top police officials have already reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Some school students are reportedly stuck in their classrooms due to the violence.