Two Jharkhand Jaguar jawans killed in encounter with Maoist near Ranchi

New Delhi: Two soldiers of Jharkhand Jaguar were killed during a encounter operation between police and Maoist in Dassam Falls area in Ranchi in Jharkhand on Friday.

As per reports, the police received a tip-off that some members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group were present near the Dassam Falls between Bundu and Namkum in Ranchi. Acting on the information, the security forces rushed to the spot in the wee hours today.

A gunbattle took place between the two sides during which the naxals opened fire on the security forces. Two of the jawans received bullet injuries. While one of them was brought dead at the hospital, the other died during the treatment.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed his condolence on jawans' deaths and said, "I salute the sacrifice of the two Jaguar jawans who lost their lives in the encounter today. Naxalism is breathing its last in Jharkhand and we will only rest when we eradicate it completely."