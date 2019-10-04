close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranchi

Two Jharkhand Jaguar jawans killed in encounter with Maoist near Ranchi

As per reports, the police received a tip-off that some members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group were present near the Dassam Falls between Bundu and Namkum in Ranchi.

Two Jharkhand Jaguar jawans killed in encounter with Maoist near Ranchi
Represenational Image

New Delhi: Two soldiers of Jharkhand Jaguar were killed during a encounter operation between police and Maoist in Dassam Falls area in Ranchi in Jharkhand on Friday. 

As per reports, the police received a tip-off that some members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group were present near the Dassam Falls between Bundu and Namkum in Ranchi. Acting on the information, the security forces rushed to the spot in the wee hours today.

A gunbattle took place between the two sides during which the naxals opened fire on the security forces. Two of the jawans received bullet injuries. While one of them was brought dead at the hospital, the other died during the treatment. 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed his condolence on jawans' deaths and said, "I salute the sacrifice of the two Jaguar jawans who lost their lives in the encounter today. Naxalism is breathing its last in Jharkhand and we will only rest when we eradicate it completely."

Tags:
RanchiDassam FallsNaxalsMaoistJharkhandjaguar jawans
Next
Story

Al Qaeda-linked terrorist Kalimuddin Mujahiri arrested in Jamshedpur

Must Watch

PT2M1S

India's first private train, Tejas Express: Know about its schedule and features