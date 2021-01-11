हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

7th Pay Commission scale jobs in Indian Railways, check last date and other details

The required academic qualifications for these Indian railway jobs are 10th pass, 12th pass, ITI, Diploma, etc.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has published notifications for hundreds of job vacancies. The railways has invited applications for the posts of Group C, Group D, NTPC, Junior Engineer, RPF, RPSF, Act Apprentices, Level 1 and Level 2. The required academic qualifications for these Indian railway jobs are 10th pass, 12th pass, ITI, Diploma, etc.

See the post names, railway zones, number of vacancies and qualification required below:

Supervisory and Non Supervisory Posts

Post

No. of vacancies

Railway zone

Qualification

Last date
Supervisory and Non Supervisory Posts 139 MAHA Metro Rail BE, BTech, Diploma, ITI 21/01/2021
Assistant Programmers 16 Railway Board Eligible Railway Officers 26/01/2021
Senior Accounts Assistant/Accounts Assistant 01 RVNL BCom 30/12/2020
General Manager, DGM 02 Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) BE / BTech (Civil) 22/01/2021
Sports Quota Group C Posts 21 South Western Railway 10th Pass 21/12/2020

Appointments are also being made for the posts of apprentices in Rail Wheel Plant and candidates with Engineering Degrees or Diploma (Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science, IT, Electronics Instrumentation) can apply for these posts. 

Interested candidates can apply online through the National Apprenticeship Portal before January 14, 2021. For this, the candidates will not have to pay any application fee.

