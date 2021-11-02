AAI Recruitment 2021: Airports Authority of India announces vacancies for various trades, check salary, other details

New Delhi: Airports Authority of India (AAI), the PSU responsible for of creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure, has announced vacancies for Apprentices in various trades.

A total of 63 openings have been notified. Candidates who hold Diploma or Degree in various streams and have domicile of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh or Goa will be eligible to apply.

Only candidates who have passed Degree/Diploma on or after March 1, 20219 are eligible. The last date to apply online is November 30, 2021.

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 - Educational qualification:

Candidates should possess full-time regular four years Degree in Engineering or three years Diploma of the respective streams.

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

Age Limit for Apprentices will be minimum 18 years and maximum 26 years as on October 31, 2021.

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 - Salary:

The Degree holders will get Rs 15000 per month, while the Diploma holders will get Rs 12000.

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 - Important dates:

Commencement of online application through BOAT/NATS portal: November 1, 2021

Last date of online application through NATS Portal: November 30, 2021

