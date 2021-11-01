JK Bank PO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Probationary Officers, check details

New Delhi: The Jammu & Kashmir Bank has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Probationary Officer.

A total of 20 vacancies have been announced. Interested candidates can apply for the job online on the official website of the bank on jkbank.com.

The application process started on October 28, 2021. The last date to apply is November 17, 2021.

According to the bank’s notification, selected candidates can be posted anywhere in India but for initial period of 5 years they will be posted within the UT of Ladakh.

Only the permanent residents of Ladakh would be eligible to apply for the job.

JK Bank PO Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

The minimum age limit for a candidate to be eligible for the post is 20 years, while the maximum age limit is 32 years.

JK Bank PO Recruitment 2021 – Salary:

The starting Basic Pay will be Rs 36000 in the scale of Rs 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 and other perks applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I will be given.

