AAI Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Senior Assistant posts is August 31, check salary and other details

AAI Recruitment 2021: Airport Authority of India has released notification for recruiment to Senior Assistant posts and is seeking applications from eligible candidates. Candidates can visi the official website at aai.aero to apply. Vacancy for 29 posts has been announced under AAI Recruitment 2021 drive. The application commenced from July 29 and the last date to apply is August 31, 2021.

AAI Recruitment 2021: Details of vacant posts

Vacancy for Senior Assistant in Operations – 14 posts

Vacancy for Senior Assistant in Finance – 06 posts

Vacancy for Senior Assistant in Electronics – 09 posts

AAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Senior Assistant in Operations – Candidates should be a Graduate also have a Diploma in Management. An LMV License will be a plus.

Senior Assistant in Finance – Candidates should have a B.Com degree with certificate of computer training course of 3 to 6 months.

Senior Assistant in Electronics - Candidates should have Diploma in Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Radio Engineering..

AAI Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Senior Assistant in Operations – Candidates should be 50 years of age as on June 30, 2021.

Senior Assistant in Finance – Candidates should be 50 years of age as on June 30, 2021.

Senior Assistant in Electronics – Candidates should be 50 years of age as on June 30, 2021.

AAI Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Senior Assistant in Operations – From Rs 36,000 to Rs 1,10,000 (approx)

Senior Assistant in Finance – From Rs 36,000 to Rs 1,10,000 (approx)

Senior Assistant in Electronics – From Rs 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000 (approx)