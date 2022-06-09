हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper Junior Executive vacancies announced on aai.aero, check details here

AAI Recruitment 2022: The registration process will commence on June 15 and the last day to apply for the posts is July 14, 2022. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications to hire for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official AAI website on www.aai.aero. The AAI recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 400 vacancies. The registration process will commence on June 15 and the last day to apply for the posts is July 14, 2022. 

AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) 

UR   163 posts

EWS   40 posts

OBC (NCL)  108 posts

SC    59 posts

ST   30 posts

PWD   4 posts

AAI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit for the candidates is 27 years as on July 14, 2022. 

AAI Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Junior Executive (E-1): Rs.40000--140000

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. SC/ST/Female candidates have to pay Rs 81 as application fees. While PWD and apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are not required to pay any fees. Candidates must note that they have to pay the fee online, no other mode is accepted. 

AAI Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for online examination. Following the exam, the candidates will be called for Documents Verification, Voice Test and Background Verification. Candidates will also be tested for Psychoactive Substances before recruitment. 

Read the official notification HERE

