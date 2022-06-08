New Delhi: Assam Rifles has invited applications for bumper Technical and Tradesman vacancies. Interested candidates can apply on the official Assam rifles website at assamrifles.gov.in. The last day to apply for Havildar, Rifleman, Warrant Officer and Naib Subedar posts is July 20, 2022. The Assam Rifles Recruitment drive will fill a total of 1380 vacancies.

Notably, Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment rally 2022 will be held on September 1, 2022 for “enrolment into Group B and C posts against 1380 vacancies based on applications received from eligible male / female candidates for the trades/ posts as mentioned in Appendix 'A' & 'B'”, the official notification said.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fee for Group B posts (i.e., Religious Teacher and Bridge and Road posts only) candidates is Rs 200 and for Group C posts candidates is Rs 100. Candidates have to deposit the fees offline.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates should not have been born earlier than August 1, 1999, and later than August 1, 2004. For SC/ST candidates, the upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade test (Skill) Test, Written test and Medical Test for the selection process.

Read detailed notification HERE.

