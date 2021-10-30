AIIMS NORCET Recruitment: Today is last date to apply for Nursing Officer posts, check details here

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications from candidates for the post of Nursing Officers Group B in AIIMS Delhi and other institutes. This time a total of 18 AIIMS will be included for NORCET 2021.
The last date to submit the online application is October 30, 2021 at 5 PM. In case of any correction, candidates can do so from October 31 to November 1, 2021. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official site aiimsexams.org.
AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
The number of vacancies for each will be notified later.
AIIMS New Delhi
AIIMS Bathinda
AIIMS Deogarh
AIIMS Gorakhpur
AIIMS Jodhpur
AIIMS Kalyani
AIIMS Mangalagiri
AIIMS Nagpur
AIIMS Patna
AIIMS Rae Bareli
AIIMS Raipur
AIIMS Rajkot
AIIMS Rishikesh
AIIMS Vijaypur
AIIMS Bhopal
AIIMS Bhubneshwar
AIIMS Bilaspur
AIIMS Bibinagar
AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Important dates
Application Begin : October 16
Last Date for Apply Online : October 30 upto 05:00 PM only
Fee Payment Last Date : October 30
Correction Date : October 31 to November 1
Exam Date : November 20
Admit Card Available : November 14
Result Declared : Notified Soon
AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test-- NORCET (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test) 2021 which is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021.
AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Age limit
Candidates must a minimum of 18 years, while the maximum age is 30. Age relaxation shall be provided for candidates among reserved categories, as per government rules.
AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Salary Details
Pay Band-2 of Rs 9,300-34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs 4600/-, Group-B
