AIIMS NORCET Recruitment: Today is last date to apply for Nursing Officer posts, check details here

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications from candidates for the post of Nursing Officers Group B in AIIMS Delhi and other institutes. This time a total of 18 AIIMS will be included for NORCET 2021.

The last date to submit the online application is October 30, 2021 at 5 PM. In case of any correction, candidates can do so from October 31 to November 1, 2021. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official site aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

The number of vacancies for each will be notified later.

AIIMS New Delhi

AIIMS Bathinda

AIIMS Deogarh

AIIMS Gorakhpur

AIIMS Jodhpur

AIIMS Kalyani

AIIMS Mangalagiri

AIIMS Nagpur

AIIMS Patna

AIIMS Rae Bareli

AIIMS Raipur

AIIMS Rajkot

AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Vijaypur

AIIMS Bhopal

AIIMS Bhubneshwar

AIIMS Bilaspur

AIIMS Bibinagar

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Application Begin : October 16

Last Date for Apply Online : October 30 upto 05:00 PM only

Fee Payment Last Date : October 30

Correction Date : October 31 to November 1

Exam Date : November 20

Admit Card Available : November 14

Result Declared : Notified Soon

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test-- NORCET (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test) 2021 which is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021.

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates must a minimum of 18 years, while the maximum age is 30. Age relaxation shall be provided for candidates among reserved categories, as per government rules.

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Salary Details

Pay Band-2 of Rs 9,300-34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs 4600/-, Group-B

Live TV

The last date to submit the online application is October 30, 2021 at 5 PM. In case of any correction in the application form, candidates can do so from October 31, 2021 to November 1, 2021.