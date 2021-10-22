AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Apply for Nursing Officer posts on aiimsexams.org, details here

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for the post of Nursing Officers Group B in AIIMS Delhi and other institutes. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at aiimsexams.org.

The last date to submit the online application is October 30, 2021 at 5 PM. In case of any correction in the application form, candidates can do so from October 31, 2021 to November 1, 2021.

Vacancy details:

The number of vacancies for each will be notified later.

AIIMS New Delhi

AIIMS Bathinda

AIIMS Deogarh

AIIMS Gorakhpur

AIIMS Jodhpur

AIIMS Kalyani

AIIMS Mangalagiri

AIIMS Nagpur

AIIMS Patna

AIIMS Rae Bareli

AIIMS Raipur

AIIMS Rajkot

AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Vijaypur

AIIMS Bhopal

AIIMS Bhubneshwar

AIIMS Bilaspur

AIIMS Bibinagar

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test-- NORCET (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test) 2021 which is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021.

Age limit:

The minimum age of candidates must be 18 years, while the maximum age is 30 years to apply for AIIMS NORCET. Age relaxation shall be provided for candidates belonging to the reserved category, as per government rules.

Salary:

Pay Band-2 of Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4600/-, Group-B

For eligibility criteria and other details, read the official notification.

