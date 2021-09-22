हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
APSC Recruitment

APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Insurance Medical Officer posts, check eligibility and other details

APSC Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at apscrecruitment.in. 

APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Insurance Medical Officer posts, check eligibility and other details
Representational image

New Delhi: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is all set to hire for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO). Once the process begins, interested candidates can apply online through the official website at apscrecruitment.in. 

The application process will commence on September 24 while the last date to apply is October 24. The deadline to pay the application fee is October 26.

The recruitment drive will fill up to 15 vacancies of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO), ESI Scheme Assam under Labour WelfareDepartment.

APSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be MBBS with registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960.

The minimum age limit of candidates should be 21 years while the maximum should be 38 years as of January 1, 2021.

APSC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

For the General category and EWS, the application fee is Rs 285.40. The application fee for the SC/ST/OBC/MOBC is Rs 185.40. While candidates from BPL and PwBD category have to shell out Rs 35.40 as application fee.

For more details, check the official website

