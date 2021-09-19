NIOS Recruitment 2021: 115 Vacancies for Director, Assistant and other posts, check details here

New Delhi: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has invited applications for the posts of Director, Joint Director, Junior Assistant, Stenographer among others. Interested candidates can apply through the official website on http://recruitment.nios.ac./.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is October 10. The recruitment drive will fill up to 115 posts in the organization.

Vacancies:

Director - 1

Joint Director - 1

Deputy Director- 1

Assistant Director- 2

Accounts Officer- 1

Academic Officer - 17

Research & Evaluation Officer - 1

Section Officer- 7

Assistant Engineer- 1

Hindi Officer- 1

Assistant Audit Officer- 1

EDP Supervisor- 37

Junior Engineer- 1

Assistant- 4

Stenographer- 3

Junior Assistant- 36

Read the detailed notification HERE.

Application fees:

Group ‘A’ (UR, OBC)- Rs 750

Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (UR, OBC)- Rs 500

Group ‘A’ & ‘B’ (SC/ST, EWS)- Rs 250

Group ‘C’ (SC/ST, EWS)- Rs 150

NIOS Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website at http://recruitment.nios.ac./

2. Click on ‘apply now’ button for Advt/Regular/Sep/2021 on the vacancy notification

3. Fill the application form and upload the required documents

4. Pay the fee and submit the application form

5. Take a printout of the form for future references

