Assam

Assam government announces recruitment drive to fill over 22,920 posts in education department

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Assam government on Wednesday (August 4, 2021) announced a recruitment drive to fill over 22,920 posts in the state’s education department, out of which over 10,000 posts are in the Primary Education field while the rest are in Secondary Education. The decision to fill these posts via recruitment drive was taken in weekly cabinet meeting which was also attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Decisions taken in our weekly Cabinet meeting today will provide relief to Gorkha community, ensure land rights of indigenous people, initiate major recruitment drive in Education Dept including appointment in Bodo, Garo and Hindi mediums, etc."

According to the post, the recruitment process will commence from September 1.

Additionally, the state government has also decided to organise a special teacher eligibility test (TET) to fill up 1,464 posts reserved for ST (Hills) in the state’s education department. The reports revealed that this special TET will also be conducted for recruitment in Bodo, Garo, and Manipuri mediums.

