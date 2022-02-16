हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam police recruitment

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 487 Constable, other posts at slprbassam.in, check details here

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Applicants can apply on the official recruitment board website at slprbassam.in. 


Representational image

New Delhi: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board has invited applications for Constable and other posts. Applicants can apply on the official recruitment board website at slprbassam.in. 

The last day to apply for the posts is March 17, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 487 vacancies in the Assam Police. 

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Constable: 470 posts

Assistant Squad Commander: 5 posts

Driver: 12 posts

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must register their name with a local Employment Exchange in Assam. Candidates are also required to speak Assamese or any other state language fluently.

Read the official notification here

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). "If any candidate is found to have any physical deformity as may be detected by the Medical Officer present in the DLSC, he/ she will be debarred from participating in the other tests," the official notification read. 

ALSO READ: Oil India Recruitment 2022: Apply for 62 Grade 3 and 5 posts, earn up to Rs 1,27,000

Live TV

