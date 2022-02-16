Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 487 Constable, other posts at slprbassam.in, check details here

New Delhi: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board has invited applications for Constable and other posts. Applicants can apply on the official recruitment board website at slprbassam.in.

The last day to apply for the posts is March 17, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 487 vacancies in the Assam Police.

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Constable: 470 posts

Assistant Squad Commander: 5 posts

Driver: 12 posts

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must register their name with a local Employment Exchange in Assam. Candidates are also required to speak Assamese or any other state language fluently.

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). "If any candidate is found to have any physical deformity as may be detected by the Medical Officer present in the DLSC, he/ she will be debarred from participating in the other tests," the official notification read.

