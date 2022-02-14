हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oil India recruitment

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Apply for 62 Grade 3 and 5 posts, earn up to Rs 1,27,000, details here

Oil India Recruitment 2022: The last day to apply for the posts is February 25.

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Apply for 62 Grade 3 and 5 posts, earn up to Rs 1,27,000, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications to hire for Grade III/V posts for its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply on the official OIL website at www.oil-india.com

The last day to apply for the posts is February 25. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 62 vacancies. 

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will have to undertake a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be a minimum of 40 percent marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and a minimum of 50 percent marks for others.

For eligibility criteria and other details, read the official notification here

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Grade V - Rs 32,000 - Rs 1,27,000

Grade III - Rs 26,600 - Rs 90,000

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Application fees

For General/OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs 200. It is to be noted that the online application fee is non-refundable. SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidate(s) are exempted from paying the online application fee.

ALSO READCISF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1149 Constable posts, check salary and other details here

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Oil India recruitmentOil India Recruitment 2022Oil India Limitedoil
Next
Story

ICAR-IARI exam dates for technician posts released, check schedule here

Must Watch

PT10M6S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch special show on Valentine's Day