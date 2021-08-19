Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Apply for Support Staff posts, check eligibility and other details here

New Delhi: Bank of India (BOI) is seeking to hire for the posts of Support Staff. The BOI recruitment 2021 will fill up to 21 posts in the organization. Interested candidates can apply through the official BOI site at bankofindia.co.in.

The application process, which began on August 16, 2021, will last till August 31, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill vacancies of support staff at RSETI Mainpuri, Rseti Kannauj, and RSETI Farrukhabad on contractual basis.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a graduation degree in BSW/ BA/ B.Com/ with knowledge of computers. Candidates applying for the posts should not be less than 18 years and the maximum age limit is 45 years, subject to physical fitness.

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, personal interview and demonstration/ presentation. The written paper will test candidates' General Knowledge and Computer capability. The personal interview will be conducted to assess communication skills, leaderships quality, attitude, problem solving ability and ability to get along with the trainees development approach. Demonstration/ Presentation will help in gauging teaching skills and communication capacity of the candidates.

Tenure:

“The selected candidates shall be engaged on contact basis for a period of 2 years. Renewal may be considered at Bank's sole discretion in terms of extant policies and rules," the notification read.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification on the official website of the bank — bankofindia.co.in.

