Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to apply for 500 generalist officer posts, check details

New Delhi: Bank of Maharashtra has sought professionals for posts of Generalist Officers in Scale 2 and Scale 3 Project. Interested candidates can apply online on the official site at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Candidates must hurry as the last day to apply for the vacancies is February 22, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 500 vacancies.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Generalist Officer Scale 2 400 posts

Generalist Officer Scale 3 100 posts

Read the eligibility criteria and other details on the official notification here.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for online examination that will be conducted through IBPS. According to the official notification, “The successful candidates shall be called for interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking. The allocation of marks for online examination and Interview is 150 & 100 respectively which will be converted into 60:40. The minimum cut off marks for online examination, interview and final selection shall be 50% for UR / EWS and 45% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD.”

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The age limit for Generalist Officer Scale 2 posts is 25 to 35 years, while for Generalist Officer Scale 3 vacancies, the age limit is 25 to 38 years.

