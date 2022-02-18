Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for 65 Assistant Commandant vacancies, details here

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from “young and dynamic” Indian candidates for Assistant Commandant posts (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer). Interested candidates can apply on the official Coast Guard recruitment website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

The application process has begun and the deadline to register is February 28, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 65 vacancies.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

General Duty (GD)/ CPL (SSA): 50 Posts

Tech (Engg & Elect): 15 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit which will be based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination and the number of vacancies available for the post. According to the official notification, "Clearing of Stage I, II, III, IV and V is compulsory for recruitment in ICG. All candidates will be compulsorily subjected to biometric, photo identification and document verification during various stages of examination. The candidate can apply for a single post only in one recruitment cycle."

For eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details, read the official notification HERE.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Examination fee

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 250 as exam fee. SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

