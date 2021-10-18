हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BECIL

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for operation theatre assistant posts at becil.com, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of BECIL- www.becil.com. 

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for operation theatre assistant posts at becil.com, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to fill four vacancies in the organisation. This recruitment drive is for the post of operation theatre assistant in All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Jhajjar.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of BECIL- www.becil.com. Candidates need to note that the last day to apply is on or before October 25.

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have a bachelor degree in science with 1-year experience in a relevant field or 10+12 with Science with five years experience in a relevant field.

Certificate/Diploma course in OT Techniques from recognized Hospitals/Institutions is a desirable qualification in candidates.  

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should not have more than 40 years of age. 

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Application fees

For General/OBC/female category candidates, the application fee is Rs 750 while for SC/ST/PwD candidates, the fee is Rs 450. 

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Those selected will be paid Rs 20,202 on monthly basis.

“The candidates are requested to check their email & messages regularly. BECIL will inform the selected candidates through email & SMS. BECIL will not be responsible for any delay on the candidate’s part,” BECIL said in an official statement.

