BECIL Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 500 Investigator and Supervisor posts, check salary here

New Delhi: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for Investigator and Supervisor posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official BECIL website at becil.com.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 500 vacancies in the organisation. The last day to apply for the posts is January 25, 2022.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Investigator 350 posts

Supervisors 150 posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit of canddiates for both posts should not be more than 50 years.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for Interviews for screening and final selection. "However, in case it is felt that a written exam is to be conducted the same shall be informed to the applicants," the official notification read.

Direct link to official notification.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General, OBC and Ex-Serviceman categories will have to pay application fees of Rs 500, while SC/ST and EWS/PH applicants have to shell out Rs 350 as application fees.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Investigator Rs. 24.000/- per month (target based)

Supervisors Rs. 30,000/- per month (target based)

