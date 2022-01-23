BECIL Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 500 Investigator and Supervisor posts, check salary here

New Delhi: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for Investigator and Supervisor posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official BECIL website at becil.com.
The recruitment drive will fill a total of 500 vacancies in the organisation. The last day to apply for the posts is January 25, 2022.
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Investigator 350 posts
Supervisors 150 posts
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Age limit
The upper age limit of canddiates for both posts should not be more than 50 years.
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Candidates will have to appear for Interviews for screening and final selection. "However, in case it is felt that a written exam is to be conducted the same shall be informed to the applicants," the official notification read.
Direct link to official notification.
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application fees
Candidates from General, OBC and Ex-Serviceman categories will have to pay application fees of Rs 500, while SC/ST and EWS/PH applicants have to shell out Rs 350 as application fees.
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale
Investigator Rs. 24.000/- per month (target based)
Supervisors Rs. 30,000/- per month (target based)