DU Recruitment 2022: Apply for 449 Associate Professor posts, details here

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has invited applications to hire Associate Professors. Interested candidates can apply through the official DU website at du.ac.in.

The deadline to apply for the posts is February 7, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 449 Associate Professor posts in several departments.

For a detailed vacancy list, check the official notification HERE.

DU Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from UR/OBC/EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 2000. While candidates from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants are exempted from application fees.

DU Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The applications received shall be screened as per screening guidelines so that candidates can be shortlisted for interview. As per the official notification, “The screened candidates called for interview should report along with all the testimonials/certificates in original along with valid photo ID (Aadhaar/Voter Id/Driving License/Passport). A set of self-attested photocopy of certificates/testimonials with respect to the qualifications, experience and category as applicable, indicated in the online application form, duly certified by the applicant should be submitted at the time of interview.”

Live TV