BEL recruitment

BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineering Assistant Trainee and Technician posts, details here

BEL Recruitment 2022: The recruitment drive will fill a total of 91 vacancies at BEL's Bengaluru Complex. 

BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineering Assistant Trainee and Technician posts, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to hire professionals for several Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician ‘C’ posts. Candidates can visit the official BEL website on bel-india.in to apply. 

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 91 vacancies at BEL's Bengaluru Complex. The last day to apply for the posts is April 20, 2022.  

BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)

Electronics & Communication  17 posts

Mechanical                                   33 posts

Electrical                                   16 posts

Technician ‘C’

Electronic Mechanic       6 posts

Fitter                    11 posts

Electrical     4 posts

Miller      2 posts

Electro Plater      2 posts

BEL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit for candidates applying for Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) or Technician ‘C’ posts is 28 years as on March 1, 2022. 

Relaxation 

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer)   3  years

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe                       5 years

Persons with Disability (PWD) having minimum 40% disability    10 years

BEL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for written test.

The test will be of  150  marks consisting of: Part I : General  Aptitude: 50  marks –comprises  of  general  mental  ability  and  aptitude to  logical  reasoning,  analytical, comprehension  ability,  basic  numeracy,  data interpretation skills and general knowledge.

Part II: Technical  Aptitude: 100  marks –consists  of  Technical/Professional  knowledge Test with 100 questions having specific questions from respective discipline, the official notice said. 

Live TV

