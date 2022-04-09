New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to hire professionals for several Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician ‘C’ posts. Candidates can visit the official BEL website on bel-india.in to apply.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 91 vacancies at BEL's Bengaluru Complex. The last day to apply for the posts is April 20, 2022.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)

Electronics & Communication 17 posts

Mechanical 33 posts

Electrical 16 posts

Technician ‘C’

Electronic Mechanic 6 posts

Fitter 11 posts

Electrical 4 posts

Miller 2 posts

Electro Plater 2 posts

BEL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit for candidates applying for Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) or Technician ‘C’ posts is 28 years as on March 1, 2022.

Relaxation

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 years

Persons with Disability (PWD) having minimum 40% disability 10 years

BEL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for written test.

The test will be of 150 marks consisting of: Part I : General Aptitude: 50 marks –comprises of general mental ability and aptitude to logical reasoning, analytical, comprehension ability, basic numeracy, data interpretation skills and general knowledge.

Part II: Technical Aptitude: 100 marks –consists of Technical/Professional knowledge Test with 100 questions having specific questions from respective discipline, the official notice said.

