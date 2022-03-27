हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ESIC recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced on esic.nic.in, details here

Representational image

New Delhi: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications to hire for Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official ESIC website at esic.nic.in. 

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 93 vacancies. The last day to apply for the posts is April 12, 2022. 

ESIC recruitment 2022:Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a degree from a recognized University (graduates in Commerce/Law/Management will be given preference). Candidates should also have a working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database, the official notification said.

Candidate should have also experience of three years’ service in a Government Organization or Corporation or Government Undertaking or Local Body or Scheduled Bank etc.

ESIC recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Rs 44,900-1,42,400 as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Direct link to official notification HERE

ESIC recruitment 2022: Age limit

The age limit of the candidates should be from 21 to 27 years as on April 12, 2022. 

ESIC recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen have to pay Rs. 250 as application fees, while other applicants have to pay Rs 500 as fees. 

