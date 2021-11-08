NALCO Recruitment 2021: Online applications for 88 vacancies start, check key details here

New Delhi: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to various posts. The online applications started on Monday (November 8).

A total of 88 vacancies have been notified for various areas including HR, Public Relations, Systems, Civil, Law, Finance, Mining, Chemistry, Geology, Marketing, Materials and Horticulture.

Interested candidates can apply online in the career section of NALCO website at nalcoindia.com.

Important Dates:

Opening of online submission of application: November 8, 2021 (10 am)

Last date of submission of online application: December 7, 2021 (5 pm)

Candidates will be screened on the basis of their educational qualifications and work experience.

The selected candidates will be posted in the NALCO’s establishments anywhere in India or abroad.

