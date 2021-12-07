Bihar Police Constable Result 2021 declared by CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in, here's how to check

Bihar Police Result 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Monday (December 6, 2021) declared the Bihar Police Constable Result 2021.

The result for the written exam for the post of Constable in Bihar Police has been released on CSBC's official website at https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

The written test for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment was held in March this year and over 11 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

Bihar Police Constable Results 2021: Here's how to check at www.csbc.bih.nic.in

Candidates need to visit the official website of CSBC at https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

On the home page, candidates need to click on the "Results: Written Examination for PET of Bihar Police Constable. (Advt. No. 05/2020)" link.

A PDF file will appear on your screen where you can check the Bihar Police Constable Results 2021.

The candidates who have cleared will now have to appear for a 'Physical Efficiency Test' (PET) which will tentatively be conducted in the last week of January next year.

This is to be noted that the Bihar Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 8,415 posts.

Live TV