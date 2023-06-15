Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023 Registration Begins For Over 1,70,000 Vacancies At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission will commence the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 on June 15, 2023. This hiring effort will fill the organization's 1,70,461 Teacher openings. Candidates may submit their applications online at bpsc.bih.nic.in, the BPSC's official website. The deadline for applying for the post is July 12, 2023. Candidates can also access the direct application link on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 1,70,461 posts for primary school teachers, upper primary school teachers, and secondary school teachers are up for grabs in this recruiting drive.

Primary Teacher for Class 1 to 5: 79,943 Posts

TGT Teacher for Class 9 to 10: 32,916 Posts

PGT Teacher for Class 11 to12: 57,602 Posts

Bihar Teacher Jobs 2023: Age Limit

The minimum age limit for Primary Teachers is set at 18 years, while the minimum age for TGT/PGT Teachers is 21 years. The maximum limit is 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for females. The upper limit is relaxable according to the pre-existing rules.

Bihar Teacher Vacancies 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% overall and a B.Ed. degree or an equivalent to qualify for the Primary Teacher position. Candidates applying for the position of TGT/PGT Teacher must have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in the relevant discipline with the minimum required marks and a B.Ed degree.

Bihar Teacher Jobs 2023: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the registration link. Also read the notification dated 14/06/2023, regarding important instructions for filling the online application

3. Register yourself and carefully fill out the application form

4. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

5. Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The application cost is Rs. 200/- for SC/ST, all female candidates, and physically challenged candidates. The application cost for other candidates is Rs. 750. Only online payment methods should be used to pay the fees. The application deadline is July 12, 2023. There will be an online or written test as part of the selection process.