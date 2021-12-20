हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSF

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment: Apply for 71 vacant posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, here's direct link

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment: Apply for 71 vacant posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, here's direct link
Representational Image (Credits: BSF)

BSF Recruitment 2021: The Directorate General, Border Security Force (BSF) has announced as many as 71 Group-‘C’ combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) vacant posts and has invited applications from interested candidates.

According to the advertisement released on BSF's official website (http://rectt.bsf.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being conducted for positions in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up.

Interested Indian candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • ASI - 01 Post
  • HC (Carpenter, Sewerman) - 06 Posts 
  • Constable (Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic, Linemen) - 65 Posts 

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2021: Age limit

As on December 29, 2021, a candidate needs to be between 18 to 25 years of age. 

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates need to apply ONLINE as no other mode for submission of application is accepted. They need to visit BSF's website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in to apply.

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2021: Last date

Candidates can apply till December 29, 2021 (11:59 PM).

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2021: Check official advertisement

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2021: Check direct link

