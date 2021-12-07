हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BPSC

BPSC postpones 67th combined competitive prelims, check details here

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday (December 7) in a notice announced that the Bihar 67th combined competitive prelims exam has been postponed. 

Citing an "indispensable" reason the BPSC postponed the examination and said “New exam date will be announced later,” in a statement. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2021. 

The BPSC is set to recruit candidates to fill 723 vacancies in various organisations under the state government through this recruitment drive.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates regarding the examination.

Notably, the Bihar government had announced to provide an incentive of nearly Rs 1 lakh to women candidates of general after they clear the preliminary exams. 

