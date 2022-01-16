BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced on bsf.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Constable. The force is looking to fill 2788 posts in the organization through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BSF on bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application- January 15, 2022

Last Date of Online Application- March 1, 2022

BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Male: 2651 Posts

Female: 137 Posts

BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Minimum age limit- 18 years (as on August 1, 2021)

Maximum age limit- 23 years (as on August 1, 2021)

BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Candidates will be posted in Constable (Tradesman) post in the pay matrix Level-3, pay scale- 21,700 -Rs 69, 100 and other allowance allocated to central govt employees from time to time.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Official notification

BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, Trade Test, Written Test, and Medical Examination.

