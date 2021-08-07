हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSF Recruitment 2021

BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 269 available posts, check last date, salary details

Candidates can apply online to the posts through the official website - rectt.bsf.gov.in.

File photo

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday (August 7) has invited applications for vacancies of the post of Constable (GD) on a temporary basis, likely to be made permanent. 

Online applications are invited, candidates can apply to the posts through the official website - rectt.bsf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 269 posts.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application: 09 August 2021

Last date to submit application form: 22 September 2021

Salary:

Rs 21,700-69,100/- and other allowances admissible to Central Government employees from time to time under the prescribed rule.

Eligibility:

Age limit: 18 to 23 years

Physical Standard

Height: Male = 170 cms and Female = 157 cms

Chest (For male only): 80 cms (unexpended). Min expansion – 05 cms III

Weight: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for both male and female candidates

Selection Process:

Checking of Testimonials/documents

Measurement of Physical Standard (PST)

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

How to Apply?

Interested applicants can apply online from 09 August to 22 September 2021 by logging onto the official website – bsf.gov.in.

