हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSF Recruitment 2021

BSF Recruitment 2021: 269 vacancies for Constable post announced, apply on rectt.bsf.gov.in

The areas of sports from which the selection will be made include Boxing, Judo, Swimming, Cross Country, Kabaddi, Water Sports, Gymnastics, Hockey, Weight Lifting, Wrestling, Archery, Athletics etc.

BSF Recruitment 2021: 269 vacancies for Constable post announced, apply on rectt.bsf.gov.in
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced vacancies for the post of Constable (General Duty). A total of 269 vacancies have been released for the selection of candidates under the sports quota.

The candidates will be hired on a temporary basis, but are likely to be made permanent, a notification from the BSF, Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website - rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The areas of sports from which the selection will be made include Boxing, Judo, Swimming, Cross Country, Kabaddi, Water Sports, Gymnastics, Hockey, Weight Lifting, Wrestling, Archery, Athletics etc.

BSF Recruitment 2021 - Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application: 09 August 2021

Last date to submit application form: 22 September 2021

BSF Recruitment 2021 - Salary:

Rs 21,700 - 69,100 and other allowances admissible to Central Government employees from time to time under the prescribed rule.

BSF Recruitment 2021 - Age limit: 18 to 23 years

Candidates will have to meet the physical requirements notified by BSF.

Also read: Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 280 civilian posts before THIS date

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSF Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021Border Security ForceDefence jobs
Next
Story

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Check eligibility, payscale, and important details

Must Watch

PT7M1S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day