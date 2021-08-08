BSF Recruitment 2021: 269 vacancies for Constable post announced, apply on rectt.bsf.gov.in

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced vacancies for the post of Constable (General Duty). A total of 269 vacancies have been released for the selection of candidates under the sports quota.

The candidates will be hired on a temporary basis, but are likely to be made permanent, a notification from the BSF, Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website - rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The areas of sports from which the selection will be made include Boxing, Judo, Swimming, Cross Country, Kabaddi, Water Sports, Gymnastics, Hockey, Weight Lifting, Wrestling, Archery, Athletics etc.

BSF Recruitment 2021 - Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application: 09 August 2021

Last date to submit application form: 22 September 2021

BSF Recruitment 2021 - Salary:

Rs 21,700 - 69,100 and other allowances admissible to Central Government employees from time to time under the prescribed rule.

BSF Recruitment 2021 - Age limit: 18 to 23 years

Candidates will have to meet the physical requirements notified by BSF.

