Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 280 civilian posts before THIS date

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has invited applications to fill up various posts in the Group C Civilian category.

A total of 282 vacancies have been released. The various posts include Superintendent, Lower Division Clerk, Store Keeper, Cook, Painter, House Keeping staff, Laundry Staff, Coppersmith, Mess staff, Tailor, Multi-tasking staff, Typist etc.

In a notification, the IAF said that interested candidates can apply within 30 days of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper. Therefore, the candidates must apply before September 7, 2021.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

The applications are required to be submitted in offline mode through registered post, speed post or courier.

The form typed in English or Hindi needs to be submitted to the concerned Air Force Station along with supporting documents.

Interested candidates can check details about IAF and the posts advertised on the official website at indianairforce.nic.in.

Also Read: Indian Army Recruitment: Apply online for Sepoy, Soldier GD and other posts, check details

Live TV