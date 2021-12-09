BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 Group C posts, check salary and other details here

New Delhi: Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for various Group C posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official BSF website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
The recruitment drive will fill a total of 72 vacancies in Group 'C' Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up. The last date to apply for the posts is December 29, 2021.
BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
ASI(DM Gde-III) - 1
HC (Carpenter) - 4
HC (Plumber) - 2
Constable (Sewerman) - 2
Constable (Generator Operator) - 24
Constable (Generator Mechanic) - 28
Constable (Linemen) - 11
Direct link of the official notification HERE.
BSF Recruitment 2021: Age limit
Candidates should be between 18 to 25 years of age as on December 29, 2021.
BSF Recruitment 2021: Pay scale
ASI(DM Gde-III) Pay matrix level-5 (Rs.29,200-92,300) as per 7th CPC
HC - Pay matrix level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100) as per 7th CPC
Constable Level – 3. Rs. 21,700-69,100 as per 7th CPC
BSF Recruitment 2021: How to apply
As per the official notification, "The application by the candidates must be submitted through ONLINE mode only. No other mode for submission of application will be accepted."