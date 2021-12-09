BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 Group C posts, check salary and other details here

New Delhi: Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for various Group C posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official BSF website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 72 vacancies in Group 'C' Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up. The last date to apply for the posts is December 29, 2021.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

ASI(DM Gde-III) - 1

HC (Carpenter) - 4

HC (Plumber) - 2

Constable (Sewerman) - 2

Constable (Generator Operator) - 24

Constable (Generator Mechanic) - 28

Constable (Linemen) - 11

Direct link of the official notification HERE.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 25 years of age as on December 29, 2021.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Pay scale

ASI(DM Gde-III) Pay matrix level-5 (Rs.29,200-92,300) as per 7th CPC

HC - Pay matrix level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100) as per 7th CPC

Constable Level – 3. Rs. 21,700-69,100 as per 7th CPC

BSF Recruitment 2021: How to apply

As per the official notification, "The application by the candidates must be submitted through ONLINE mode only. No other mode for submission of application will be accepted."

Live TV