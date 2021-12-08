DMER Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced for Staff Nurse Group C posts, details here

New Delhi: Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER) Chandigarh is hiring for Group 'C' post of Staff Nurse (Nursing Officer). Interested candidates can apply through the websites gmch.gov.in or gmch.gov.in/jobs-and-training on or before December 27, 2021.

The DMER recruitment drive will fill a total of 162 vacancies.

DMER Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 37 years of age as of January 1, 2021.

DMER Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have an educational qualification including Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery course from a recognized Board/University/Institution or equivalent.

DMER Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official site gmch.gov.in/jobs-and-training.

2. Click on link “Recruitment of Staff Nurse (Nursing Officer)”.

3. Click on “Online Form”.

4. Fill the form correctly.

5. Click on “NEXT”.

6. Your login id and password will appear. Note down for future.

7. Fill in information regarding education and other details.

8. Click on Submit.

9. Now, Click on the link “BANK CHALLAN”.

10. Wait for 48 hours before submitting the application fees.

11. After depositing the fee, you will get Department Copy and Candidate Copy of challan.

12. Take two printouts of the application form by logging in with your login id and password.

DMER Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates from scheduled caste category have to pay Rs 500 and Rs 1000 has to be shelled out by General Category/OBC/EWS candidates.

