BSF recruitment

BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 90 Group-‘B’ vacancies, check selection process, details here

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) is seeking to hire candidates for several Group-‘B’ posts. Those eligible can apply on the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in on or before June 8, 2022 (till 23.59 PM). 

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 90 vacancies in Group-‘B’ Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up. 

BSF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Inspector (Architect)                     1 post

Sub Inspector (Works)                   57 posts

Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical)   32 posts

BSF Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to undergo two phases of examinations. The first phase includes written examination, while candidates who clear the first phase exam will appear before the selection board for second phase examination that will include Documentation, Physical Standards Test and Physical Efficiency Test. After clearing all the above stages, shortlisted candidates will undergo detailed Medical Examination, which will be conducted by a Medical board to assess their fitness, the official notification read.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as examination fee. It is to be noted that female candidates of all categories and candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from exam fee payment. 

Direct link to the official notification HERE

BSF Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Inspector (Architect), Sub Inspector (Works), Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical): Candidates must be below 30 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of online application.

